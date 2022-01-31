New York Times buys viral "Wordle" game

The New York Times on Monday said it bought Wordle, a viral online game that tasks players with identifying a new word puzzle each day. While full deal terms weren't disclosed, The Times noted that it paid "in the low-seven figures."

Why it matters: The company has been doubling down on games as a means to lure subscribers.

New subscriber growth continues to come from non-core news products, like games, as well as cooking and its consumer reviews website Wirecutter.

The Times' Games and Cookings subscriptions both surpassed 1 million paid subscribers in December.

The big picture: The Times has been publishing daily crosswords for decades, but has recently began to really focus on other digital games, and their potential for subscriptions.

The company launched a subscription Crossword app in 2016. It's since grown its gaming franchise to include a slew of brain-teasers, like "The Mini crossword," "Spelling Bee," "Letter Boxed," "Tiles" and "Vertex."

The company said its games were played more than 500 million times in 2021.

In 2020, The Times hired Jonathan Knight, a digital games veteran, as NYT Games general manager in 2020.

What's next: The Times said in a statement that Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, "and no changes will be made to its gameplay."

