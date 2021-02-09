New York Times to invest in more digital games and puzzles

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The New York Times is planning to double down on digital games, its CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said Thursday. In particular, it's looking to invest more in puzzles.
Why it matters: Games have become a huge part of The Times' digital strategy over the past few years. The Grey Lady said Thursday it added 2.3 million digital-only subscribers last year, with about a third of those new adds going to its cooking, games and audio apps.
"We think it’s a big market," Kopit Levien said.
- The Times hired Jonathan Knight, a digital games veteran, as NYT Games general manager last year.
- Kopit Levien noted that the company will focus more on puzzles in the future as a part of its games strategy, given the success of NYT Spelling Bee.
- To date, most of its gaming engagement has come from its infamous NYT Crosswords app.
Go deeper: Trump era pushes NYT to new heights.