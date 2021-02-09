New York Times to invest in more digital games and puzzles

The New York Times is planning to double down on digital games, its CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said Thursday. In particular, it's looking to invest more in puzzles.

Why it matters: Games have become a huge part of The Times' digital strategy over the past few years. The Grey Lady said Thursday it added 2.3 million digital-only subscribers last year, with about a third of those new adds going to its cooking, games and audio apps.

"We think it’s a big market," Kopit Levien said.

The Times hired Jonathan Knight, a digital games veteran, as NYT Games general manager last year.

Kopit Levien noted that the company will focus more on puzzles in the future as a part of its games strategy, given the success of NYT Spelling Bee.

To date, most of its gaming engagement has come from its infamous NYT Crosswords app.

