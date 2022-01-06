The New York Times to acquire The Athletic for $550 million in cash

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
The New York Times has agreed to acquire the The Athletic in an all-cash deal valuing the sports media startup at $550 million, a source familiar with the deal confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: It's a huge victory for The Athletic, which had been shopping a deal for months. The subscription-based sports media company was under pressure to sell in light of how much cash it's lost over the past two years.
- The Athletic co-founders Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann will stay on after the deal, expected to be announced at market close Thursday.
- Sources told Axios in May that The Times approached The Athletic following a report about a potential deal between The Athletic and Axios in March.
- The Information first reported about the final deal price.
Catch up quick: The Athletic was founded six years ago and has raised around $140 million to-date. It last raised $50 million in January of 2020, putting its latest valuation at around $500 million.
- The company has hired hundreds of journalists across the U.S. and the U.K. to produce quality long-form journalism about sports. In recent months, it's began experimenting with advertising and investing more in podcasts.
- Like most digital media companies, The Athletic laid off staffers early on during the pandemic, but has picked up on hiring since. The company employs about 600 people full-time, including around 400 editorial staffers.
Be smart: The deal makes sense for The Times, which is sitting on $1 billion in cash and is looking to increase its subscriber numbers.
- The company has 8.4 million total subscriptions, with 7.6 million that are digital-only.
- The Times has said that it wants to reach 10 million paid digital-only subscribers by 2025. With The Athletic added to its subscription portfolio, it's well on its way to hitting that goals years ahead of schedule.
The big picture: Consolidation has been rampant in the digital media space in the past few months. Vox Media acquired Group Nine Media. BuzzFeed acquired Complex and went public via a SPAC, months after acquiring HuffPost. IAC's Dotdash acquired Meredith last month.
What to watch: The New York Times has a mixed track record when it comes to deals.
- It bought the Boston Globe for $1.1 billion in 1993, only to sell it for around $70 million in 2013. It bought About.com in 2005 for $410 million in cash, and sold it to Barry Diller's IAC for about $300 million in cash seven years later.
- Its more recent acquisitions, like Audm, Serial Productions, HelloSociety, Fake Love and Wirecutter, have been much smaller in scope.