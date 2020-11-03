Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

DOJ releases new Mueller report details on Roger Stone and Julian Assange

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., in 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Prosecutors investigated Trump associate Roger Stone, Julian Assange and WikiLeaks over the hacking of Democrats' servers and possible campaign finance violations but decided against charging them, newly unredacted Mueller report information shows.

Why it matters: The Department of Justice released an updated version of the report with fewer redactions Monday evening on the eve of the presidential election after a court ruled in favor of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by BuzzFeed News and the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center last month.

What's new: One newly unredacted section states investigators "considered whether to charge WikiLeaks, Assange, or Stone as conspirators in the computer-intrusion conspiracy," given the website's "role in disseminating the hacked materials, and the existence of some evidence that Stone played a role in coordinating" the release of Clinton adviser John Podesta's materials.

  • However, the Russia investigation team, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, decided they "did not have admissible evidence that was probably sufficient to obtain" a conspiracy conviction for any of them — noting that correspondence between WikiLeaks and officers of the GRU, Russia's main spy agency, was conducted "via encrypted chats."
  • "The Office also considered whether WikiLeaks and anyone connected to the Trump Campaign had liability in connection with WikiLeaks' months-long releases of stolen emails and other documents, possibly with the aim of influencing the 2016 presidential election," Mueller states.
"[S]ubstantial questions exist about whether the release of emails could be treated as an expenditure, whether the government could establish willfulness, and whether prosecution of this conduct would be subject to a First Amendment defense. In combination, those factors created sufficient doubt that the Office could obtain and sustain a conviction based on WikiLeaks's conduct."

The big picture: Stone was convicted following the Mueller investigation of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. He was released from prison last July after President Trump commuted his 40-month sentence.

Read the new version of the Mueller Report, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: DOJ says Trump's tweets "declassifying" Russia documents are not orders

Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo urging coronavirus action —CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person — Everyone running for re-election has failed on stimulus
  2. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
  3. Sports: Third wave drives even more uncertainty.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump and Biden make final push for voters on election eve

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and President Trump at his campaign event in Traverse City, Michigan, on Nov. 2.

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's contrasting styles and attitudes toward the coronavirus pandemic were starkly evident on their final day of campaigning before the election.

The big picture: Trump held packed rallies as he criss-crossed states, with events in North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday. Biden's campaign focused on Ohio and Pennsylvania, seen as crucial to the election. His campaigning has been notable for precautions against COVID-19, such as holding drive-in rallies.

Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo urging coronavirus action

White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Deborah Birx with President Trump at the White House in August. Photo: Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said in a memo Monday first obtained by the Washington Post that the U.S. is "entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic."

Why it matters: In the memo on the eve of the election, Birx contradicts President Trump's repeated claims that the U.S. is "rounding the corner" in the virus fight, as she calls for "much more aggressive action" on the COVID-19 response.

