Julian Assange charged with conspiring with "Anonymous"-affiliated hackers

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged in a superseding indictment for recruiting and conspiring with computer hackers, including those affiliated with the hacking groups LulzSec and "Anonymous."

Why it matters: The new indictment does not add new counts to the 18-count indictment filed against Assange under the Espionage Act last year, but it does "broaden the scope of the conspiracy surrounding alleged computer intrusions with which Assange was previously charged," according to the DOJ.

The big picture: Assange is currently in prison in the U.K., where he is awaiting possible extradition to the U.S. pending a September hearing. He is reportedly in poor health.

What they're saying:

"In 2010, Assange gained unauthorized access to a government computer system of a NATO country. In 2012, Assange communicated directly with a leader of the hacking group LulzSec (who by then was cooperating with the FBI), and provided a list of targets for LulzSec to hack. With respect to one target, Assange asked the LulzSec leader to look for (and provide to WikiLeaks) mail and documents, databases and pdfs.
In another communication, Assange told the LulzSec leader that the most impactful release of hacked materials would be from the CIA, NSA, or the New York Times. WikiLeaks obtained and published emails from a data breach committed against an American intelligence consulting company by an 'Anonymous' and LulzSec-affiliated hacker. According to that hacker, Assange indirectly asked him to spam that victim company again."
— DOJ press release

Read the indictment via DocumentCloud.

Ursula Perano
Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 9,330,883 — Total deaths: 479,496 — Total recoveries — 4,684,213Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 2,369,806 — Total deaths: 121,846 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings — N.Y., N.J. and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  6. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
