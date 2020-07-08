Party-flipping Rep. Van Drew competes in N.J. primary

New Jersey held its primary election on Tuesday, wherein most voters were expected to cast ballots by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Though former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump both secured enough delegates to win their respective nominations, there are down-ballot primaries to keep an eye on.

Races to watch: In the state's 2nd congressional district, five Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who in 2019 voted against impeaching Trump as a Democrat, and later switched to the Republican Party.

Van Drew has received Trump's endorsement for the Republican primary and is not expected to confront any serious threats in the contest.

Results: Sen. Cory Booker won New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary, according to AP. He faced local activist Lawrence Hamm.

Between the lines: Trump‘s attacks on mail-in voting have generated suspicions among Republican voters toward absentee ballots, worrying Republican strategists, who believe it could hurt their own candidates, the Washington Post reports.

What's next: Polls closed at 8 p.m. EST, but results are not expected Tuesday evening.