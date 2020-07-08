44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Party-flipping Rep. Van Drew competes in N.J. primary

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New Jersey held its primary election on Tuesday, wherein most voters were expected to cast ballots by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Though former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump both secured enough delegates to win their respective nominations, there are down-ballot primaries to keep an eye on.

Races to watch: In the state's 2nd congressional district, five Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who in 2019 voted against impeaching Trump as a Democrat, and later switched to the Republican Party.

    • Van Drew has received Trump's endorsement for the Republican primary and is not expected to confront any serious threats in the contest.

Results: Sen. Cory Booker won New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary, according to AP. He faced local activist Lawrence Hamm.

Between the lines: Trump‘s attacks on mail-in voting have generated suspicions among Republican voters toward absentee ballots, worrying Republican strategists, who believe it could hurt their own candidates, the Washington Post reports.

What's next: Polls closed at 8 p.m. EST, but results are not expected Tuesday evening.

27 mins ago - Podcasts

Facebook boycott organizers share details on their Zuckerberg meeting

Facebook is in the midst of the largest ad boycott in its history, with nearly 1,000 brands having stopped paid advertising in July because they feel Facebook hasn't done enough to remove hate speech from its namesake app and Instagram.

Axios Re:Cap spoke with the boycott's four main organizers, who met on Tuesday with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top Facebook executives, to learn why they organized the boycott, what they took from the meeting, and what comes next.

Sara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Boycott organizers slam Facebook following tense virtual meeting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Civil rights leaders blasted Facebook's top executives shortly after speaking with them on Tuesday, saying that the tech giant's leaders "failed to meet the moment" and were "more interested in having a dialogue than producing outcomes."

Why it matters: The likely fallout from the meeting is that the growing boycott of Facebook's advertising platform, which has reached nearly 1000 companies in less than a month, will extend longer than previously anticipated, deepening Facebook's public relations nightmare.

Hans Nichols
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Steve Scalise PAC invites donors to fundraiser at Disney World

Photo: Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s PAC is inviting lobbyists to attend a four-day “Summer Meeting” at Disney World's Polynesian Village in Florida, all but daring donors to swallow their concern about coronavirus and contribute $10,000 to his leadership PAC.

Why it matters: Scalise appears to be the first House lawmakers to host an in-person destination fundraiser since the severity of pandemic became clear. The invite for the “Summer Meeting” for the Scalise Leadership Fund, obtained by Axios, makes no mention of COVID-19.

