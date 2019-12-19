Trump announces Rep. Jeff Van Drew will join Republican Party

President Trump announced in the Oval Office Thursday that New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew will join the Republican Party.

Why it matters: Van Drew, elected as a Democrat in the 2018 midterms, was one of only two House Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment on Wednesday night. He represents a congressional district that Trump won by nearly 5 points in the 2016 election.

