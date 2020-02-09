In photos: New Hampshire primary battle heats up

Democratic presidential candidates stepped up campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday with just days left until the state's primary.

The big picture: It's all to play for in N.H. Polls place former Southbend mayor Pete Buttigieg in a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the organizing battle at a Democratic event at Manchester's SNHU Arena "with more than a quarter of the seats filled with supporters," Politico reports. And former Vice President Joe Biden stepped up criticism of Buttigieg. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren canvases a Manchester neighborhood with her husband, Bruce (L), her dog Bailey and campaign volunteer Colin Pio. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, during a campaign stop in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses the Democratic Party's 61st Annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner at SNHU arena. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden with supporters after speaking at a rally at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Our Rights, Our Courts forum on in Concord, New Hampshire. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang is introduced during the 100 Club Dinner at SNHIU. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rally outside SNHU arena. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer speaks during the 100 Club Dinner. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick at a Manchester restaurant. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet at the New Hampshire Democratic Party event. Photo: Michael Bennet/Twitter

Trump merchandise vendors at a roadside shop outside the Democratic Party dinner at the SNHU arena. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

