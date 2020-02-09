In photos: New Hampshire primary battle heats up

A woman sells Democratic presidential candidate signs outside SNHU arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, during the party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidates stepped up campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday with just days left until the state's primary.
The big picture: It's all to play for in N.H. Polls place former Southbend mayor Pete Buttigieg in a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the organizing battle at a Democratic event at Manchester's SNHU Arena "with more than a quarter of the seats filled with supporters," Politico reports. And former Vice President Joe Biden stepped up criticism of Buttigieg. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.
Over 1.5 billion people globally are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday and into the weekend, USA Today reports, as participants honor ancestors, exchange gifts of good fortune, and toast to abundance.
The backdrop: Amid the celebrations, major Chinese cities Beijing and quarantined Wuhan are banned from large gatherings and travel that are ubiquitous with the holiday, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.
The fourth annual Women's March on Washington, D.C., Saturday drew much smaller crowds than the millions who rallied in the capitol after President Trump's 2017 inauguration, but the crowd was just as passionate, NPR reports.
The big picture: Over 25,000 people signed up online to attend the D.C. march and more than 250 events were held around the U.S, per the New York Times. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.