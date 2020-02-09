1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: New Hampshire primary battle heats up

Rebecca Falconer

A woman sells Democratic presidential candidate signs outside SNHU arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, during the party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates stepped up campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday with just days left until the state's primary.

The big picture: It's all to play for in N.H. Polls place former Southbend mayor Pete Buttigieg in a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the organizing battle at a Democratic event at Manchester's SNHU Arena "with more than a quarter of the seats filled with supporters," Politico reports. And former Vice President Joe Biden stepped up criticism of Buttigieg. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren canvases a Manchester neighborhood with her husband, Bruce (L), her dog Bailey and campaign volunteer Colin Pio. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, during a campaign stop in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses the Democratic Party's 61st Annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner at SNHU arena. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden with supporters after speaking at a rally at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Our Rights, Our Courts forum on in Concord, New Hampshire. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang is introduced during the 100 Club Dinner at SNHIU. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rally outside SNHU arena. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer speaks during the 100 Club Dinner. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick at a Manchester restaurant. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet at the New Hampshire Democratic Party event. Photo: Michael Bennet/Twitter
Trump merchandise vendors at a roadside shop outside the Democratic Party dinner at the SNHU arena. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Debate night: Candidates appeal to New Hampshire voters days before the primary

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Sanders and Warren clash on debate night in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a heated exchange at the debate at Drake University in Des Moines. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared to reject Democratic presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders' handshake after the progressive pair clashed during Tuesday night's debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020
Orion Rummler

In photos: Lunar New Year celebrated around the world

Dragon dancers celebrate in Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 25. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Over 1.5 billion people globally are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday and into the weekend, USA Today reports, as participants honor ancestors, exchange gifts of good fortune, and toast to abundance.

The backdrop: Amid the celebrations, major Chinese cities Beijing and quarantined Wuhan are banned from large gatherings and travel that are ubiquitous with the holiday, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.

Go deeperArrowJan 25, 2020
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Women's March 2020 protests around the U.S.

People participate in the Women's March as they protest President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The fourth annual Women's March on Washington, D.C., Saturday drew much smaller crowds than the millions who rallied in the capitol after President Trump's 2017 inauguration, but the crowd was just as passionate, NPR reports.

The big picture: Over 25,000 people signed up online to attend the D.C. march and more than 250 events were held around the U.S, per the New York Times. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.

See photosArrowJan 19, 2020