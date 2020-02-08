Polls show Buttigieg bounce after debate night

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg moved into a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, in a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Friday night.

By the numbers: Buttigieg is at 25% and Sanders polls at 24%. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was at 14% and Joe Biden was only at 11%. The margin of error is 4.4 points.

That continues the Buttigieg bounce seen in these earlier polls:

Screenshots via MSNBC

Flashback: On the debate stage in New Hampshire last night, Buttigieg and Sanders traded barbs after the Vermont senator doubled down on his previous allegation that Buttigieg has courted billionaire donors.

Buttigieg called Sanders out at the debate for having "politics that says if you don't go all the way to edge, it doesn't count" and accused Sanders of beating people over the head with political views that don't bring people together.

for having "politics that says if you don't go all the way to edge, it doesn't count" and accused Sanders of beating people over the head with political views that don't bring people together. Buttigieg held a razor-thin margin over Sanders in the final Iowa caucus results, but AP and the New York Times have reported inaccuracies and errors amid delays in the process from a software error in a vote-tallying app.

in the final Iowa caucus results, but AP and the New York Times have reported inaccuracies and errors amid delays in the process from a software error in a vote-tallying app. Sanders and Buttigieg both claimed wins in the Iowa caucuses.

