7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders accuses Buttigieg of courting billionaires after Iowa caucuses

Orion Rummler

Sanders and Buttigieg. Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders disparaged former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for courting billionaire donors at Saint Anslem College on Friday, then doubled down on his remarks on Twitter.

Driving the news: Sanders and Buttigieg both claimed wins in the Iowa caucuses — a major test of 2020 candidates' voter appeal — on Thursday, despite evidence of inaccurate and error-riddled results reported by AP and the New York Times.

What he's saying: Sanders read headlines from Forbes, The Hill and other media outlets that he brought to his campaign stop, claiming that Buttigieg gets outsized financial support from the wealthy.

  • "I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy. But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy, but our political process," Sanders said.
  • He also called out former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg for "spending hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the election."

By the numbers: Sanders raised more money from individual donors in the fourth quarter than all other Democratic candidates, per Five Thirty Eight. 55% of Buttigieg's fundraisers were "big donors," or people who gave more than $200, while 32.4% of Sanders' donors gave over $200.

  • Businessman Deval Patrick and former Vice President Joe Biden had the most big donors last quarter among their competitors.

The other side: The Buttigieg campaign responded to Sanders by pointing to his Thursday appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," per The Hill. Buttigieg promised to use campaign contributions of all amounts to defeat President Trump.

Go deeper: The Sanders surge shapes the Iowa caucuses

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Buttigieg responds to Biden's electability criticism

While on "The View" Thursday, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg fired back at Joe Biden for his remarks that it would be a risk for the Democratic Party to nominate Buttigieg, given his limited experience as a small-town mayor.

"Well if that argument is about electability and the ability to win, we just had the first election of the 2020 process. I think that's my answer."
— Pete Buttigieg on "The View"
Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Warren says she's "disappointed" to be targeted by Sanders campaign

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters Sunday she was "disappointed" to hear about a volunteer script from fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign that criticizes her as a candidate of the elite.

Why it matters: The two progressive candidates have had a non-aggression pact throughout the 2020 campaign, but that could be changing with 22 days left until the Iowa caucuses.

Go deeperArrowJan 12, 2020
Stef W. Kight

The 2020 Democratic candidates winning the money game

Data: 2019 FEC filings. Donations do not include funds from political committees or the candidates themselves. Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

In a primary race stacked with billionaires, the candidates raising the most money don't necessarily have all the same advantages.

Between the lines: Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are easily able to outspend and outlast any other 2020 campaign. But while fundraising numbers show how powerful and long-lasting a campaign could be in a long election cycle, they are also a sign of support and excitement around a candidate — something money can't always buy.

Go deeperArrowFeb 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy