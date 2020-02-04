Pete Buttigieg leads in Iowa with 62% of precincts reporting

The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday afternoon released the results from 62% of the precincts that caucused on Monday, following a delay in reporting due to a software error.
Where it stands: The results showed that Pete Buttigieg earned the highest percentage of delegates thus far at 26.9%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 25.1%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.3% and Joe Biden at 15.6%. Sanders is leading the popular vote with 28,220 votes, followed by Buttigieg at 27,030, Warren at 22,254 and Biden at 14,176.
The big picture: IDP Chairman Troy Price apologized for the reporting failures, calling the delay "unacceptable" and assuring that there will be a thorough, independent review. He explained that the party was seeking to release more data than ever before during this year's caucuses, and that a coding error with a new reporting app caused much of the dysfunction.
Between the lines: The Iowa caucuses do not end in a winner-take-all situation for the 41 delegates up for grabs. Candidates will carry their delegate totals into New Hampshire, and will likely market them as victories for their respective campaigns.
