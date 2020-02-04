Pete Buttigieg leads in Iowa with 62% of precincts reporting

The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday afternoon released the results from 62% of the precincts that caucused on Monday, following a delay in reporting due to a software error.

Where it stands: The results showed that Pete Buttigieg earned the highest percentage of delegates thus far at 26.9%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 25.1%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.3% and Joe Biden at 15.6%. Sanders is leading the popular vote with 28,220 votes, followed by Buttigieg at 27,030, Warren at 22,254 and Biden at 14,176.