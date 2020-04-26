1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu claims Trump will allow Israel to annex parts of West Bank within months

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu and Trump. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a prerecorded speech for an event organized by an evangelical organization that he is “confident” that President Trump will honor his pledge to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley "a couple of months from now."

Why it matters: According to the recent coalition deal between Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, Netanyahu can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" on annexing parts of the West Bank to a discussion in the Cabinet and to a vote either in the Cabinet or in the Knesset starting July 1.

The big picture: Netanyahu wants to move forward with annexation well before the U.S. elections in November, fearing President Trump might lose and the move will not be possible with Joe Biden in the White House.

  • Gantz, who is opposed to annexation, hopes he will be able to prevent such a move from inside Netanyahu’s government.
  • On Saturday, I reported that Jordan is lobbying foreign leaders to pressure the new Israeli government not to move forward with annexation of the Jordan Valley — both the settlements and other parts of the West Bank.
  • The Palestinians are undertaking a similar lobbying effort, and the Arab League is expected to convene within days to discuss the matter.

Go deeper: Netanyahu, Gantz agree to form emergency coalition government

Go deeper

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Jordan urges foreign governments to discourage Israel from annexing West Bank

Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN / Getty Images

Jordan is lobbying foreign leaders to put pressure on the new Israeli government not to move forward with annexation of the Jordan Valley — the settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

Why it matters: According to the coalition deal between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, Netanyahu can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" in annexing parts of the West Bank to a discussion in the Cabinet, and to a vote either in the Cabinet or in the Knesset starting July 1.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - World
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,920,660 — Total deaths: 203,670 — Total recoveries — 829,075Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 941,628 — Total deaths: 54,024 — Total recoveries — 105,823 — Total tested: 5,184,635Map.
  3. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic — Some young COVID-19 patients have severe strokes.
  5. States: Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy — 96% of 3,300 inmates with coronavirus surveyed were asymptomatic.
  6. World: Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work — India begins to relax lockdown — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  7. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus began six weeks ago.

By the numbers: The coronavirus has infected over 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 829,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 940,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 mins ago - Health