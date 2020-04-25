Jordan urges foreign governments to discourage Israel from annexing West Bank

Jordan is lobbying foreign leaders to put pressure on the new Israeli government not to move forward with annexation of the Jordan Valley — the settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

Why it matters: According to the coalition deal between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, Netanyahu can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" in annexing parts of the West Bank to a discussion in the Cabinet, and to a vote either in the Cabinet or in the Knesset starting July 1.

What they're saying: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke with roughly 10 of colleagues from around the world in the last week on the Israeli annexation plan. Among them were the foreign ministers of Russia, Germany, Egypt, Japan, Sweden and Norway.

According to Safadi, those conversations indicated that Israel's annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank could have devastating consequences, killing the two-state solution and destabilizing the region.

Jordan's lobbying efforts are coordinated with the Palestinians. Safadi spoke on Friday with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, who briefed him on the Palestinian campaign against the Israeli annexation plan.

What’s next: The foreign ministers of the Arab League are expected to meet in Cairo in the next few days to discuss the new Israeli government formation and the possible annexation move.