2 hours ago - World

Jordan urges foreign governments to discourage Israel from annexing West Bank

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN / Getty Images

Jordan is lobbying foreign leaders to put pressure on the new Israeli government not to move forward with annexation of the Jordan Valley — the settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

Why it matters: According to the coalition deal between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, Netanyahu can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" in annexing parts of the West Bank to a discussion in the Cabinet, and to a vote either in the Cabinet or in the Knesset starting July 1.

What they're saying: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke with roughly 10 of colleagues from around the world in the last week on the Israeli annexation plan. Among them were the foreign ministers of Russia, Germany, Egypt, Japan, Sweden and Norway.

  • According to Safadi, those conversations indicated that Israel's annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank could have devastating consequences, killing the two-state solution and destabilizing the region.
  • Jordan's lobbying efforts are coordinated with the Palestinians. Safadi spoke on Friday with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, who briefed him on the Palestinian campaign against the Israeli annexation plan.

What’s next: The foreign ministers of the Arab League are expected to meet in Cairo in the next few days to discuss the new Israeli government formation and the possible annexation move.

  • They are anticipated to issue a statement backing the Palestinians and Jordan, and warning Israel against going forward with annexation.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 2,881,546 — Total deaths: 202,098 — Total recoveries — 813,521Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 926,730 — Total deaths: 53,280 — Total recoveries — 99,759 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Business latest: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging Trump, governors and mayors to work together to reopen.
  4. Public health updates: Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — The crisis is way worse than feared — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. World latest: India begins to relax lockdown measures — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  7. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Protestors outside the Louisiana Governor's Mansion on April 25 in Baton Rouge. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Protestors gathered in Florida and Louisiana on Saturday against stay-at-home orders designed to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following a week of similar demonstrations across the country.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 55 mins ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus Q&A: Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer four questions on vulnerability for those with asthma, traveling across state lines, being contagious, safely washing dishes and alternatives to Lysol and Clorox.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Health