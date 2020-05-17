2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Navarro claims lockdowns will kill "many more" Americans than coronavirus

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claimed on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.

Why it matters: President Trump and some of his political and economic advisers have been pushing aggressively to reopen parts of the U.S. economy, even as public health experts like Anthony Fauci warn that it could lead to a resurgence in cases and ultimately more deaths.

  • Lockdowns have disrupted key medical procedures and screenings that are unrelated to the coronavirus and have been deemed "nonessential." This includes cancer screenings.
  • Social distancing and the economic devastation caused by the virus have also undoubtedly taken a toll on Americans' mental health. But Navarro did not provide specific evidence for his claim that these side effects will prove more deadly than the virus, which has killed nearly 90,000 people in the U.S.

What he's saying: "The fact of the matter is, and what President Trump realized early on, is that if you lock people down, you may save lives directly from the China virus [coronavirus]. But you indirectly, you're going to kill a lot more people," Navarro said.

  • "And why do I say that? We know statistically based on our experience with the China trade shock in the 2000s that unemployment creates more suicides, depression and drug abuse."
  • "But we also know this in this crisis, as we've basically locked down our hospitals for everything but COVID, women haven't been getting mammograms or cervical examinations for cancer. We haven't been able to do other procedures for the heart or the kidneys. And that's going to kill people as well."

The big picture: Navarro also criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, claiming they "let the country down" because "not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test."

  • Instead of relying on the World Health Organization's coronavirus test in the early days of the outbreak, the CDC set out to create its own test.
  • But the CDC’s test didn’t always work, and manufacturing had to be relocated following possible contamination.

Since the lab contamination, the United States has only conducted 11 million coronavirus tests for a population of more than 329 million.

  • The country is currently conducting only half of the daily number of tests that some experts say we need to safely return to normal life, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil has overtaken Spain to become the fourth-most affected country for the novel coronavirus. Brazil now has more than 233,000 cases and Spain over 230,000.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.6 million people and killed over 312,000 as of Sunday. Almost 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The vast majority of states have now lifted stay-at-home orders introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and announced plans to at least partially reopen their economies.

Why it matters: Per Andrew Witherspoon and Sam Baker, most states are showing advances on two of the key criteria for being able to safely reopen parts of their economies: They’re testing more people and finding fewer infections.

Native Americans struggle to fight the coronavirus

U.S. flags fly near graves at the Lower Brule Indian Reservation, S.D., on April 22. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Native Americans across the U.S. are struggling to battle the coronavirus pandemic, as decades of poverty, poor health care and pre-existing medical conditions leave them vulnerable to high rates of infection.

Driving the news: The Navajo Nation, which stretches across three states and has been especially affected, is under its strictest weekend lockdown since the pandemic was declared, after a spike in cases, The Navajo Times reports. All gas stations and grocery stores must remain closed and essential workers have been told to stay home until the order expires on Monday at 5 a.m.

