Health

Isolation can be bad for mental health

Sam Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Every treatment has some side effects — including social distancing.

The big picture: Prolonged isolation, coupled with sustained job losses, could increase the risk of depression, as people are removed from the community support system that keeps them going.

  • That could in turn increase the risk of suicide, as a recent opinion piece in JAMA Psychiatry explains.
  • "A grim tradeoff is already being made between saving different lives: Saving the lives of those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 versus saving the lives of those who are most vulnerable to suicide, substance abuse, and domestic violence," experts at Johns Hopkins write.

What to watch: Virtual check-ins are all the more important here — from simply keeping in touch with friends and family, to online support groups, to telehealth visits with mental health professionals.

None of this means social distancing was a bad idea, or that it needs to end quickly — it's definitely less deadly than the coronavirus. But even the most necessary interventions still need some careful management.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.

Bryan Walsh

Making the most of an imperfect WHO

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The World Health Organization made mistakes in its initial response to COVID-19, but as it comes under criticism, it's important to remember the world still needs the agency.

Why it matters: President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the agency could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats. For all its problems, the WHO remains the only global institution charged with combating the global threat of infectious disease.

Bryan Walsh
Rashaan Ayesh

Women make up a majority of essential U.S. coronavirus workers

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

One in three jobs held by women has been deemed as essential, putting women in the U.S. on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: Nearly 52% of all essential workers are women, the N.Y. Times reports. That includes 77% of health care workers, 78% of social workers and more than 2/3 of grocery store and fast-food employees.

