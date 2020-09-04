1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nation's largest police union endorses Trump

Photo: Getty Images

The Fraternal Order of Police — the largest police union in the U.S. — on Friday endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Why it matters: Trump has made issues of "law and order" a central theme of his campaign amid the large anti-racism protests that have sprung up throughout the country. He's falsely accused rival Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police and recently issued a memo saying he'd cut federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

What they're saying: "During the first four years President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs," FOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement.

  • "Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement."

Situational awareness: The FOP endorsement came hours after the Biden campaign announced its own endorsement from nearly 200 law enforcement officials.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump issues memo to cut funding from "anarchist" Democratic cities

President Trump during a speech in Wilmington, N.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum on Wednesday titled "Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities."

Why it matters: The review threatens to withdraw federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" it finds "disempowers or defunds police departments." The memo specifically mentions the Democratic-controlled cities of Portland, Seattle, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Axios
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha, meet Jacob Blake's family on Thursday

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced. They also plan to meet with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of the Blake family, per a Biden campaign official.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

Alexi McCammond
Sep 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Wisconsin swing voters feel overlooked by Biden

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Some voters in Wisconsin say they feel Joe Biden cares less about them and their concerns than about the people protesting systemic racism.

Why it matters: As Trump leans into a law-and-order message to try to align Biden with street violence — and wrongly claims Biden is for defunding police — some Democrats worry a fear campaign could work with some battleground state swing voters.

