The Fraternal Order of Police — the largest police union in the U.S. — on Friday endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Why it matters: Trump has made issues of "law and order" a central theme of his campaign amid the large anti-racism protests that have sprung up throughout the country. He's falsely accused rival Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police and recently issued a memo saying he'd cut federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

What they're saying: "During the first four years President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs," FOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement.

"Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement."

Situational awareness: The FOP endorsement came hours after the Biden campaign announced its own endorsement from nearly 200 law enforcement officials.