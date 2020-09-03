Trump issues memo to cut funding from "anarchist" Democratic cities

President Trump issued a memorandum on Wednesday titled "Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities."

Why it matters: The review threatens to withdraw federal funding for any "anarchist" jurisdiction" it finds "disempowers or defunds police departments." The memo specifically mentions the Democratic-controlled cities of Portland, Oregon; Washington, Seattle, and New York.

"As a result of these State and local government policies, persistent and outrageous acts of violence and destruction have continued unabated in many of America’s cities, such as Portland, Seattle, and New York."

— Memo excerpt

Of note: The memo directs Attorney General Bill Barr, "in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of OMB," to publish a list on the Justice Department's website within 14 days that identifies jurisdictions that "permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract these criminal activities (anarchist jurisdictions)."

Yes, but: Constitutional experts are questioning the legality of the action, including Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe, who tweeted in response to the announcement: "Spoiler Alert: No such presidential power exists."

"The president obviously has no power to pick and choose which cities to cut off from congressionally appropriated funding," said Tribe, co-author of the book "To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, to the Guardian.

What they're saying: Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the action "cheap," "political," "gratuitous" and "illegal," adding Trump would need an "army" to protect him if he returned to New York.

Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "This has nothing to do with 'law and order.' This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted, "only progressive communities with democratic Mayors, which he labels “anarchist jurisdictions” – including Portland – are targeted. This is a new low, even for this president.

"He continues to believe that disenfranchising people living in this country to advance his petty grudges is an effective political strategy. The rest of us know it is dangerous, destructive, and divisive."

— Wheeler

The Trump administration did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment reacting to the memo and further context.