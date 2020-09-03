Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump issues memo to cut funding from "anarchist" Democratic cities

President Trump during a speech in Wilmington N.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum on Wednesday titled "Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities."

Why it matters: The review threatens to withdraw federal funding for any "anarchist" jurisdiction" it finds "disempowers or defunds police departments." The memo specifically mentions the Democratic-controlled cities of Portland, Oregon; Washington, Seattle, and New York.

"As a result of these State and local government policies, persistent and outrageous acts of violence and destruction have continued unabated in many of America’s cities, such as Portland, Seattle, and New York."
— Memo excerpt

Of note: The memo directs Attorney General Bill Barr, "in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of OMB," to publish a list on the Justice Department's website within 14 days that identifies jurisdictions that "permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract these criminal activities (anarchist jurisdictions)."

Yes, but: Constitutional experts are questioning the legality of the action, including Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe, who tweeted in response to the announcement: "Spoiler Alert: No such presidential power exists."

  • "The president obviously has no power to pick and choose which cities to cut off from congressionally appropriated funding," said Tribe, co-author of the book "To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, to the Guardian.

What they're saying: Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the action "cheap," "political," "gratuitous" and "illegal," adding Trump would need an "army" to protect him if he returned to New York.

  • Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "This has nothing to do with 'law and order.' This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color."
  • Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted, "only progressive communities with democratic Mayors, which he labels “anarchist jurisdictions” – including Portland – are targeted. This is a new low, even for this president.
"He continues to believe that disenfranchising people living in this country to advance his petty grudges is an effective political strategy. The rest of us know it is dangerous, destructive, and divisive."
— Wheeler
  • The Trump administration did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment reacting to the memo and further context.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 26,036,255 — Total deaths: 863,119 — Total recoveries: 17,294,713Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,114,406 — Total deaths: 185,744 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
  6. Politics: Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions.
Demonstrators protest death of Black man restrained by police in N.Y.

Dozens of demonstrators in Rochester, New York, were protesting into the night Wednesday over police who put a hood over the head of a Black man who died seven days later, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the March 30 death of Daniel Prude. His face was pushed into the pavement for two minutes as police detained him, per the NYT. His brother said Wednesday called police to say he was having a mental health issue.

U.S. debt to reach 100% of GDP in 2021

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The federal budget deficit will reach $3.3 trillion in the fiscal year ending this month — more than triple the 2019 shortfall, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected on Wednesday.

Why it matters: That would be 16% of GDP, the largest amount since the end of World War II in 1945. The national debt is projected to exceed 100% of GDP in 2021 and rise to 107% in 2023 — "the highest in the nation's history," the CBO notes.

