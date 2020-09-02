1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

50% of likely voters say having Trump as president makes them feel less safe

President Trump in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 2. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Half of likely voters surveyed in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said that having President Trump in the White House makes them feel less safe.

Why it matters: Trump has campaigned on the promise of  "law and order" by telling voters they "won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

The big picture: The first batch of national polls released after the Republican and Democratic conventions show the former vice president keeping his national lead.

Remember: Four years after Trump defied expectations set by pollsters and news organizations, the public should have even less confidence that public opinion data can accurately pinpoint a winner, Axios' Sara Kehaulani Goo and David Nather report.

What they're saying: "While the president has been pushing the issue of safety to the center of the presidential campaign, it raises the question: Who most has your back, the current administration or the challengers?" Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted in a press release.

  • "As racial strife, a seemingly endless pandemic, and an economy on life support unnerve Americans, voters foresee a more reliable lifeline in the Biden Harris ticket."

The bottom line: Wednesday's Quinnipiac poll found that likely voters believe Biden would do a better job than Trump at handling racial inequality, the country's coronavirus response, health care and a crisis in general.

Methodology: 1,081 self-identified likely voters were surveyed over landlines and cellphones from Aug. 28-31, with a margin of error of ± 3.8 percentage points, in Quinnipiac's poll. The adult sample is weighted to recent Census data to match the demographic makeup of the U.S. population.

Margaret Talev
Sep 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Most expect quick election results

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,100 U.S. adults, Aug. 28-31; Chart: Axios Visuals

One in three Americans thinks we'll know who won the presidential election on the night of Nov. 3, and six in 10 expect the winner to be announced within a couple of days, our new poll finds.

Why it matters: The gap between public expectations and what experts are warning — that it may take weeks — shows the risk of a national crisis over trust and acceptance of this year's results, whether President Trump wins a second term or Joe Biden unseats him.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Aug 31, 2020 - World

Poll: Trump trails Biden among active-duty troops

Trump visits troops in Afghanistan. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump by a 41%-37% margin among active-duty troops, according to a Military Times poll published Monday.

Flashback: In a similar poll conducted shortly before the 2016 election, Trump led Hillary Clinton by a 41%-21% margin. Since 2016, though, the president's approval rating among active-duty troops has fallen from 46% to 38%, while his disapproval rating has climbed to 50%.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction from Military Times. Due to an error, their article initially showed Biden with 43.1%, but has been updated to 41.3%.

Margaret Talev
Sep 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

