Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Erin Doherty
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs following a signing event for H.R. 3076 in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs following a signing event for H.R. 3076 in the State Dining Room of the White House on April 6. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement.

Driving the news: "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, wrote in a tweet.

  • Pelosi, 82, attended an event with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The big picture: Pelosi is the latest in a slew of White House officials and members of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

State of play: "A planned Congressional delegation to Asia, led by Speaker Pelosi, will be postponed to a later date," Hammill wrote in a tweet.

Go deeper: Mini-COVID wave hits D.C. elite

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper