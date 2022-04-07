Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement.

Driving the news: "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, wrote in a tweet.

Pelosi, 82, attended an event with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The big picture: Pelosi is the latest in a slew of White House officials and members of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, days after they attended the Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event.

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) also tested positive after attending the dinner on Saturday.

State of play: "A planned Congressional delegation to Asia, led by Speaker Pelosi, will be postponed to a later date," Hammill wrote in a tweet.

Pelosi was reportedly scheduled to travel to Taiwan this weekend, but Axios could not confirm whether she was officially scheduled to travel to the island, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.