Gridiron Club plans first spring dinner in 3 years

The Gridiron Club, Washington's oldest association of journalists, will hold its 135th anniversary dinner April 2 — the group's first spring show in three years, per USA Today's Susan Page.

Why it matters: With the white-tie Gridiron and the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30 (with Trevor Noah as entertainer), Washington's in-person social circuit is back.

By Gridiron tradition, a luminary from each party delivers funny (hopefully) remarks.