Gridiron Club plans first spring dinner in 3 years
The Gridiron Club, Washington's oldest association of journalists, will hold its 135th anniversary dinner April 2 — the group's first spring show in three years, per USA Today's Susan Page.
Why it matters: With the white-tie Gridiron and the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30 (with Trevor Noah as entertainer), Washington's in-person social circuit is back.
By Gridiron tradition, a luminary from each party delivers funny (hopefully) remarks.
- Gridiron President Tom DeFrank of the National Journal will announce later today that the Republican speaker will be New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
- The Democratic speaker will be Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who spoke to the club's members-only Winter Dinner in December.