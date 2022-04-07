China warns Pelosi's reported Taiwan trip will have "consequences"

China warned Thursday it would "take strong measures" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visits Taiwan, as media reports emerged of her upcoming trip this weekend.

Why it matters: Pelosi's trip is reportedly scheduled for this weekend. It would be the first visit by a serving U.S. House speaker since 1997, when Newt Gingrich visited the island nation, which Beijing considers to be part of China.

Axios could not confirm whether Pelosi is officially travelling to the island. Her office did not immediately respond Thursday morning to a request about her plans.

What they're saying: "If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters, according to Reuters.

"All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the U.S. side," he added.

Beijing opposes any formal interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan, though the U.S. still supports the island militarily and politically.

The other side: The Kuomintang, a major Taiwanese political party, welcomed Pelosi's visit in a tweet Thursday, saying it "hopes to exchange views on matters of mutual interests during the visit."

The big picture: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns that China could be studying the Kremlin's invasion for its own military assault against Taiwan, though the democratic island is also taking lessons from Ukraine's response.

