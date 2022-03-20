Report: U.S. admiral says China has fully militarized three islands in South China Sea

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

China has fully militarized at least three artificial islands it built in the South China Sea, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino told the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The country's territorial claims over the South China Sea have been a frequent source of tension with neighboring nations, as well as the United States, which seeks to bolster its engagement in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Six other governments — Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam — have also asserted claims over the disputed waters.

“I think over the past 20 years we’ve witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II,” Aquilino, speaking about China, told AP. “They have advanced all their capabilities and that buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region.”

Driving the news: The islands in question are armed with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and fighter jets, Aquilino told AP.