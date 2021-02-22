Sign up for our daily briefing

Thousands rally in Myanmar despite military warning of "loss of life"

A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Monday. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of anti-coup protesters were demonstrating in Myanmar cities Monday despite the military warning it might use "lethal force," per AFP.

Driving the news: The Guardian reports that the army warned on TV Sunday night, "Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life."

  • But supporters of the resistance group the Civil Disobedience Movement still rallied to demonstrate in what's being called the "Spring Revolution."

The big picture: Protests have been ongoing since the democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained by the military as it swept to power in a coup on Feb. 1

  • Monday's rallies come two days after security forces opened fire on protesters in the city of Mandalay, killing at least two people and wounding dozens of others.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Sunday that the U.S. would "take firm action against those who perpetrate violence" against the protesters "as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government."

Oriana Gonzalez
Feb 20, 2021 - World

Reports: 2 protesters fatally shot, several injured by Myanmar police

Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar police officers on Saturday opened fire against protesters, killing at least two people and injuring at least 40 others, The New York Times reports.

The state of play: Hundreds of shipyard workers have walked off their jobs since the Feb. 1 military coup. A group of over 1,000 gathered in the city of Mandalay to protest the overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and demand an end to military rule.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Airlines ground some Boeing 777s after Denver engine failure

Debris fallen from a United Airlines airplane's Boeing engine on the neighborhood of Broomfield, outside Denver, Colorado, on Saturday. Photo: Chet Strange/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Sunday there must be "stepped up" inspections of Boeing 777 aircraft that contain the same engine model that failed on a United Airlines flight over Denver this weekend.

Why it matters: United, Japan's two main airlines and Korean Air have grounded Boeing 777s with the same Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines as the jet involved in the Denver incident.

Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

Volunteers pass out water on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.

The big picture: A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson told CNN that some 8.8 million people, or roughly a third of the state's population, still had issues with their water supply Sunday evening. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people in the past few days.

