Tens of thousands of anti-coup protesters were demonstrating in Myanmar cities Monday despite the military warning it might use "lethal force," per AFP.

Driving the news: The Guardian reports that the army warned on TV Sunday night, "Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life."

But supporters of the resistance group the Civil Disobedience Movement still rallied to demonstrate in what's being called the "Spring Revolution."

The big picture: Protests have been ongoing since the democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained by the military as it swept to power in a coup on Feb. 1

Monday's rallies come two days after security forces opened fire on protesters in the city of Mandalay, killing at least two people and wounding dozens of others.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Sunday that the U.S. would "take firm action against those who perpetrate violence" against the protesters "as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government."