2 protesters fatally shot, several injured by Myanmar police

Myanmar police officers on Saturday opened fire against protesters, killing at least two people and injuring at least 40 others, The New York Times reports.

The state of play: Hundreds of shipyard workers have walked off their jobs since the Feb. 1 military coup. A group of over 1,000 gathered in the city of Mandalay to protest the overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and demand an end to military rule.

Witnesses claimed that demonstrators were injured by water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas, slingshots and live fire coming from the police.

One man died from a head wound and another was shot in the chest, according to witnesses cited by Reuters.

The big picture: Protests have been ongoing for the past two weeks. "Opponents of the coup are sceptical of the army’s promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner," Reuters writes.