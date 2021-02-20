Sign up for our daily briefing

2 protesters fatally shot, several injured by Myanmar police

Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar police officers on Saturday opened fire against protesters, killing at least two people and injuring at least 40 others, The New York Times reports.

The state of play: Hundreds of shipyard workers have walked off their jobs since the Feb. 1 military coup. A group of over 1,000 gathered in the city of Mandalay to protest the overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and demand an end to military rule.

  • Witnesses claimed that demonstrators were injured by water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas, slingshots and live fire coming from the police.
  • One man died from a head wound and another was shot in the chest, according to witnesses cited by Reuters.

The big picture: Protests have been ongoing for the past two weeks. "Opponents of the coup are sceptical of the army’s promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner," Reuters writes.

  • Saturday's violence comes one day after the death of Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, a woman whom police shot in the head during a protest in Naypyidaw on Feb. 9.
  • She is believed to the first first person killed during protests against the coup, BBC News notes.

Oriana Gonzalez
Feb 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

6 Capitol police officers suspended for alleged roles in Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended with pay and 29 are under investigation for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

Jacob Knutson
31 mins ago - Science

Biden declares major disaster in Texas after winter storms

Long-haul trucks waiting in traffic caused by historic cold weather in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 15. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

President Biden declared a major disaster in Texas after severe winter storms struck the state, causing millions of residents to lose power and water.

Why it matters: The declaration clears the way for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts across the state.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
4 hours ago - Health

Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are fast, but the regulatory approval needed to get them in the hands of Americans has been slow to come.

Why it matters: Quick, fully at-home COVID-19 tests could make a vital contribution to stemming the pandemic — and open up a new frontier for more constant disease surveillance — but old assumptions about how diagnostics should be used are holding them back.

