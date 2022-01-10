Sign up for our daily briefing

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison

Rebecca Falconer

Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Hague in the Netherlands in 2019. Photo: Koen Van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Monday to an additional four years in prison on charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and for breaking pandemic rules, per AP.

Why it matters: It's the latest verdict in a slew of cases brought by Myanmar's junta that could see the 76-year-old Nobel laureate imprisoned for the rest of her life.

The big picture: Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won Myanmar's 2020 elections in a landslide, but the military overthrew the government and detained her and other officials in a coup last February.

  • Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in December by a junta court for inciting public unrest and breaking COVID-19 protocols. This was later reduced to two years.
  • She denies all charges she's accused of and faces 102 years in prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, security forces have killed hundreds of activists and arrested thousands of others following massive protests in the wake of the coup.

What's next: Other charges Suu Kyi faces include multiple counts of corruption and violating the Official Secrets Act.

  • Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint and several other officials have also been charged with alleged electoral fraud, AFP notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Golden Globes go dark

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

If you missed the Golden Globes Sunday, you weren't alone. For the first time in decades, the show wasn't broadcast on live television or via a digital livestream, due to an ongoing public relations crisis that took the event completely offline.

Why it matters: The Globes are typically a massive Hollywood affair, drawing millions of live viewers and acting as a litmus test for major movies ahead of the Oscars. But amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was forced to dial back the show.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsZachary Basu
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sullivan seeks advice from Russia hawks ahead of talks on Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan enters the White House Briefing Room in December. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of Russia experts urged National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more arms to the Ukrainians when he spoke with them ahead of this week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, participants told Axios.

Why it matters: By soliciting advice from the hawkish pockets in the foreign policy establishment, including those who served under former President Trump, the Biden administration is considering all options while weighing how to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine — and punish him if he does.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow