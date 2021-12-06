A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Monday to four years in prison on charges of "inciting public unrest" and breaking COVID-19 protocols, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's the first of several verdicts that could result in the 76-year-old Nobel laureate being imprisoned for the rest of her life.

The big picture: Suu Kyi has been detained since the military overthrew the elected government and seized power on Feb. 1 and faces other charges, including corruption and illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios.

She denies all of the 11 charges she faces, which carry a maximum sentence of 102 years.

Security forces have killed hundreds of activists and arrested thousands of others following massive protests in the wake of the coup.

