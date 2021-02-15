Myanmar anti-coup protesters gathered for a 10th day on Monday despite fears of a crackdown after the military deployed armored vehicles in city streets overnight, per the BBC.

The big picture: Additional troops were seen in the capital Yangon as civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's detention was extended for two days, the Guardian notes. She and other officials from her National League for Democracy have been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Go deeper: Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces