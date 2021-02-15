Sign up for our daily briefing

Myanmar protesters rally as military deploys armored vehicles in streets

A soldier stands guard next to protesters holding signs during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon on Monday. Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar anti-coup protesters gathered for a 10th day on Monday despite fears of a crackdown after the military deployed armored vehicles in city streets overnight, per the BBC.

The big picture: Additional troops were seen in the capital Yangon as civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's detention was extended for two days, the Guardian notes. She and other officials from her National League for Democracy have been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Go deeper: Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces

Go deeper

Axios
Feb 14, 2021 - World

Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces as anti-coup protests continue

Protesters hold up signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangoon. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military leaders on Saturday suspended a law that limits security forces and ordered the arrests of prominent backers of the anti-coup protests taking place across the country, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The move came as mass protests against the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government entered their second week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic amid coronavirus pandemic

Doctors Without Borders health workers at an Ebola health center in the Gueckedou region of Guinea in 2014. Photo: Fabien Offner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Guinea's Ministry of Health on Monday declared an Ebola epidemic after three people died from the virus and four others became infected in the West African country.

Why it matters: West Africa is still struggling with COVID-19 cases. Guinea's Ebola epidemic follows fresh cases of the disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo, three months after the DRC's last outbreak was declared eradicated, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm lashes the U.S. from coast to coast

The scene in a Seattle, Washington, street Feb. 13. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Over 120 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, watches or advisories, as a major coast to coast winter storm brings snow, ice and freezing temperatures to much of the U.S.

The big picture: The storm has caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. And thousands have lost power, from the Pacific Northwest to the Mid-Atlantic, the New York Times notes. President Biden approved an emergency declaration Sunday for all of Texas' 254 counties.

See photos (<1 min. read)

