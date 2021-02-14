Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces as anti-coup protests continue

Protesters hold up signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangoon. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military leaders on Saturday suspended a law that limits security forces and ordered the arrests of prominent backers of the anti-coup protests taking place across the country, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The move came as mass protests against the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government entered their second week.

Details: Myanmar's army suspended three sections of laws “protecting the privacy and security of the citizens," which included a requirement for a court order to hold prisoners longer than 24 hours, per Reuters.

  • The laws also limited the ability of security forces to search or make arrests on private property.

Between the lines: "The announcements bore echoes of the near half-century of military rule before reforms began, when the Southeast Asian country was one of the world’s most repressive and isolated states," Reuters noted.

Myanmar's army on Saturday also announced arrest warrants for several prominent individuals who have been critical of the military on social media.

  • More than 350 political and state officials, activists and civil society members, including journalists and monks, have been arrested since Feb. 1 coup, the United Nations Human Rights Council said Friday.
  • "Several face criminal charges on dubious grounds. Most have received no form of due process and have not been permitted legal representation, family visitations or communication," the UN said.

The big picture: Several Western countries and the UN have condemned the coup and demanded the release of those detained, including Suu Kyi.

  • President Biden on Wednesday announced a series of steps in response to the coup, including withholding "$1 billion in Burmese government funds" held in the U.S. and imposing sanctions against the military leaders behind the coup.

Go deeper: Myanmar military broadens internet crackdown

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated 29 mins ago - World

Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaking to reporters at the White House on Feb. 4, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president.

The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump vows comeback after second Senate acquittal

Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump thanked his defense team and supporters in the Senate who voted to acquit him on Saturday, and promised that his "movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun."

Why it matters: Trump's comments came in a statement issued moments after his second acquittal. He had closely watched the trial from Mar-a-Lago with his former social media director, Dan Scavino, and other advisers, and even directed his legal team ahead of their closing arguments on Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!