Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Protesters hold up signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangoon. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Myanmar's military leaders on Saturday suspended a law that limits security forces and ordered the arrests of prominent backers of the anti-coup protests taking place across the country, Reuters reports.
Driving the news: The move came as mass protests against the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government entered their second week.
Details: Myanmar's army suspended three sections of laws “protecting the privacy and security of the citizens," which included a requirement for a court order to hold prisoners longer than 24 hours, per Reuters.
- The laws also limited the ability of security forces to search or make arrests on private property.
Between the lines: "The announcements bore echoes of the near half-century of military rule before reforms began, when the Southeast Asian country was one of the world’s most repressive and isolated states," Reuters noted.
Myanmar's army on Saturday also announced arrest warrants for several prominent individuals who have been critical of the military on social media.
- More than 350 political and state officials, activists and civil society members, including journalists and monks, have been arrested since Feb. 1 coup, the United Nations Human Rights Council said Friday.
- "Several face criminal charges on dubious grounds. Most have received no form of due process and have not been permitted legal representation, family visitations or communication," the UN said.
The big picture: Several Western countries and the UN have condemned the coup and demanded the release of those detained, including Suu Kyi.
- President Biden on Wednesday announced a series of steps in response to the coup, including withholding "$1 billion in Burmese government funds" held in the U.S. and imposing sanctions against the military leaders behind the coup.
Go deeper: Myanmar military broadens internet crackdown