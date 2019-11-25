Details: WashPost and the New York Times report that the records review by the White House Counsel’s Office discovered that Mulvaney asked in an August email after President Trump’s July 25 call with the country's leader "whether there was a legal justification" for the move and for how long the military aid could be withheld.

The office examined hundreds of documents as part of its investigation, launched after House Democrats announced in September the impeachment inquiry, according to WashPost. Per WashPost:

"One person briefed on the records examination said White House lawyers are expressing concern that the review has turned up some unflattering exchanges and facts that could at a minimum embarrass the president. It’s unclear whether the Mulvaney discussions or other records pose any legal problems for Trump in the impeachment inquiry, but some fear they could pose political problems if revealed publicly."

What they're saying: Rachel Semmel, a budget office spokeswoman said in a statement to WashPost and the Times, "To be clear, there was a legal consensus at every step of the way that the money could be withheld in order to conduct the policy review. OMB works closely with agencies on executing the budget. Routine practices and procedures were followed."

The big picture: Trump has said he ordered aid be withheld to Ukraine so that European nations would contribute. He maintains no quid pro quo or any other condition took place over the aid in his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into the Bidens.

Fiona Hill, Trump's former top Russia adviser, said during testimony in last Thursday's impeachment hearing that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the EU had a "deal" with Mulvaney to engage in a quid pro quo with Ukraine using a coveted White House visit.

A lawyer for Mulvaney issued a statement casting doubt on Hill's testimony, which he called "speculative."

