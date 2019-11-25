A confidential internal review found White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney asked budget office officials for an "after-the-fact justification" for withholding aid to Ukraine, the Washington Post first reported Sunday.
Why it matters: The issue of blocking almost $400 million in military aid to Ukraine is central to the impeachment inquiry, as House investigators examine allegations first raised by a whistleblower that President Trump ordered the move to press investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Trump denies any wrongdoing.