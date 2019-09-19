MSNBC is partnering with March for Our Lives and a nonprofit founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 shooting, to host a gun safety forum featuring 10 2020 Democrats on Oct. 2.

Why it matters: Activism around gun violence has been more sustained than usual since mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton last month, per Axios' Neal Rothschild. Immigration, which had been the top issue in terms of social media interactions throughout much of 2019, is now in second place behind guns.