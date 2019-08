The big picture: The sweeping proposal, branded as its "Peace Plan," attempts to push the national conversation on addressing gun violence further than "red flag" laws or universal background checks, which are both solutions that have been mentioned by the White House and congressional leaders.

The highlights from the proposal:

Raise the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

Create a national licensing and gun registry that would include in-person interviews and a 10-day wait before gun purchases are approved.

Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Implement a mandatory gun buyback program.

Install a "national director of gun violence prevention" who would report directly to the president.

Create a "Safety Corps," similar to the Peace Corps, for gun violence prevention.

Create community-based programs for suicide prevention, domestic violence and urban violence.

What they're saying ... David Hogg, one of the biggest names from the March for Our Lives movement, tweeted: "We know this seems ambitious given Washington’s apathy to decades of bloodshed in our schools, neighborhoods, and even our houses of worship."

He added, "Policymakers have failed, so survivors are stepping up. The #PeacePlan is written by the generation that’s only ever known lockdown drills. But we WILL be the last."

Reality check: Talks between the Trump administration and Congress about acting on any gun control solutions have slowed in recent days.

While President Trump had said earlier this month that he was open to signing universal background checks into law, he backed away from that position this week, instead signaling an increased focus on mental health solutions — which are not scientifically linked to mass shootings.

