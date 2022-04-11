Modi calls U.S. and India "natural partners" in meeting with Biden

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a virtual meeting with President Biden on Monday that he believes the U.S. will play an "integral part" in India's development over the next 25 years, hailing the world's two largest democracies as "natural partners."

Why it matters: The Biden administration has made strengthening the U.S. relationship with India a cornerstone of its strategy for confronting China in the Indo-Pacific, but has found itself at odds with the nationalist Modi government on a number of key issues.

The big picture: In opening remarks ahead of a closed-door meeting, Biden welcomed India's pledge to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and said the two sides would "continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war."

Modi said he had spoken several times with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and proposed direct talks between the two leaders.

Modi condemned the civilian killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and called for an "independent investigation," without explicitly naming Russian forces as the perpetrators.

What they're saying: "At the beginning of your term in office, you used a very important slogan — 'democracies can deliver,'" Modi said, addressing Biden directly. "The India-America partnership, and the success of the India-America Partnership, is the best means to make this slogan meaningful."

What to watch: Biden said he looked forward to seeing Modi in-person in Japan "on about the 24th of May," in what is likely a reference to an upcoming Quad leaders' summit planned for the spring.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.