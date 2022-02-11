Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy hones in on China's "sphere of influence"

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy hones in on China's "sphere of influence"

Axios

President Biden at a virtual summit with China's President Xi JinpingPhoto: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday released its official Indo-Pacific strategy, which warns that there is only a narrow window of time remaining to prevent China from transforming the region into its own sphere of influence.

Why it matters: Biden is the third consecutive president to classify Asia as a top geostrategic priority, hoping to complete the "pivot to Asia" initiated under former President Obama.

Zoom in: The document, which is the first regional strategy that the Biden administration has released, cites the "mounting challenges" posed by the rise of China as a key driver of the "intensifying American focus" on the Indo-Pacific.

  • "The PRC is combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might as it pursues a sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and seeks to become the world’s most influential power."
  • "Our collective efforts over the next decade will determine whether the [People's Republic of China] succeeds in transforming the rules and norms that have benefitted the Indo-Pacific and the world," the document reads.

Details: The strategy outlines fives primary objectives that the U.S. intends to pursue in concert with allies and regional institutions:

  • Advance a free and open Indo-Pacific
  • Build connections within and beyond the region
  • Drive regional prosperity
  • Bolster Indo-Pacific security
  • Build regional resilience to transnational threats

The big picture: "Our objective is not to change China but to shape the strategic environment in which it operates," the document states.

  • This represents a continuation of the Trump-era rejection of engagement as a means to make China itself become more open and democratic, recognizing that the best the U.S. can hope for right now is a defense of the regional status quo.
  • The strategy also lists climate change, pandemic recovery and North Korea as other major challenges facing the region.
  • "We will not have the luxury of choosing between power politics and combatting transnational threats; we will rise to our leadership charge on diplomacy, security, economics, climate, pandemic response, and technology," the strategy states.

Like the Trump-era Indo-Pacific framework, Biden's strategy strongly emphasizes working together with U.S. allies and partners in the region, especially the Quad — which is made up of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia.

  • Citing China's economic coercion of Australia, border disputes with India, and threats against Taiwan and other neighbors in the East and South China Sea, the strategy notes that U.S. allies "bear much of the cost of the PRC’s harmful behavior."
  • "We are deepening our five regional treaty alliances—with Australia, Japan, the [Republic of Korea], the Philippines, and Thailand—and strengthening relationships with leading regional partners, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Pacific Islands," the strategy reads.

Between the lines: A senior administration official told reporters that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel to Australia, Fiji and Hawaii this week shows that the U.S. recognizes the importance of "sustained engagement" with the region — even as it faces the more acute crisis of Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine.

  • "The United States doesn't have the luxury to only focus on one region or one problem at a time," the official stressed.
  • Russia's threats to invade Ukraine — and Europe's ongoing reliance on the U.S. as a security guarantor — have disrupted the Biden administration's efforts to focus more of its attention and resources on the Indo-Pacific.

The bottom line: The U.S. is entering a new era of foreign policy that will "demand more of the United States in the Indo-Pacific than has been asked of us since the Second World War," the strategy contends.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.S. warns threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is "immediate"

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that all Americans in Ukraine should leave within the next 48 hours, warning that the risk of a Russian invasion is now "high" and "immediate."

Why it matters: Sullivan denied an explosive PBS report that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade, but said there is "a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Satellite images show increased Russian military buildup near Ukraine

New troops and military equipment, including tents, near an airfield in central Crimea on Feb. 10. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images recently captured by Maxar Technologies show that Russia is continuing to deploy troops and military equipment, likely including field hospitals, near Ukraine's borders in Crimea, Belarus and western Russia.

The big picture: U.S. officials warned Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at "at any time."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are postponing their application to the Food and Drug Administration for the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years old.

The big picture: The companies said they "will wait for the three-dose data" because they "believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow