The story behind the deadly border brawl between India and China

Dave Lawler, author of World

Indian troops man the border. Photo: Faisal Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty

On a mountain ridge, in darkness, with improvised weapons that appear almost medieval, Indian and Chinese soldiers fought to the death.

Driving the news: They slung stones but not bullets. Many of the casualties — 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese — fell to their deaths. They were the first fatalities from combat between India and China in at least 45 years.

  • On one side: India's troops were patrolling an area of the Galwan Valley from which China had agreed to withdraw when they walked into a carefully orchestrated ambush, a senior Indian official claims to The Hindu newspaper.
  • On the other: China claims the Indian soldiers crossed the border and “provoked” its troops.
The history
  • China never accepted its colonial-era border with India, and those tensions turned to war in 1962. China prevailed, and the new status quo became the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
  • While there have been repeated clashes near the LAC since, both sides have agreed not to use guns to help avoid another war.
  • But competition between the Asian giants has been increasing as China flexes its muscles in the region, including with its Belt and Road initiative, and as India moves closer to the U.S.
What’s next
  • Indian media and public opinion are in an uproar, but while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed the soldiers did not die “in vain,” the government's messaging has been restrained.
  • China, meanwhile, has said little through officials or state media. The instinct on both sides seems to be de-escalation.

What to watch: After the biggest crisis in decades, though, “Sini-Indian relations can never go back to the old normal,”says Ashley Tellis of the Carnegie Endowment. “They will reset with greater competitiveness and in ways that neither country had actually intended at the beginning of this crisis.”

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 16, 2020 - World

3 Indian Army soldiers killed in Himalayan border clashes with China

Indian security force soldiers in Leh, Ladakh, India. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Three Indian soldiers were killed in "a violent face-off" with the Chinese Army in Ladakh in the disputed Kashmir region along the Himalayan border on Monday night, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Details: The Indian Army later stated there had been "casualties on both sides," India Today notes. The Indian Army added, "Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation." China said Indian troops entered its territory to attack its soldiers, but it didn't comment on casualties, per AFP.

Dave Lawler
Updated Jun 16, 2020 - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but it has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moment for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

Dave Lawler
38 mins ago - World

The world beyond the pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Things will never truly return to "normal" after the coronavirus. That's cause for eager anticipation, and also for dread.

What to expect: The world after COVID-19 will be poorer, at least for a time. 

