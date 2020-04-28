1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says SBA will do "full review" of PPP loans over $2 million

Rashaan Ayesh

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC Tuesday that the Small Business Administration would undertake a "full review" of any loan that exceeds $2 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The big picture: Mnuchin's announcement comes after large corporations and organizations — like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers, which both returned their loans — have come under fire for receiving cash from the coronavirus stimulus program.

  • "I think it was inappropriate for most of these companies to take the loans. It was clear there was a certification. We don't think that they ever should have been allowed to," Mnuchin told CNBC.

The state of play: The government has set up guardrails for who should and shouldn't apply as the PPP opened its second round of applications this week.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program. More details here. 

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the Small Business Administration has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and it also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Courtenay Brown

The geographic inequity of small business coronavirus aid

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The second round of Payroll Protection Program loans for small businesses got under way Monday — and disparities between the haves and the have-nots are becoming more stark.

What's going on: Small businesses in the Midwest, notably Nebraska, got a big share of the loans. But states like New York and California — hit hard by the coronavirus economic shut down — came up comparably short.

