Mnuchin says SBA will do "full review" of PPP loans over $2 million

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC Tuesday that the Small Business Administration would undertake a "full review" of any loan that exceeds $2 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The big picture: Mnuchin's announcement comes after large corporations and organizations — like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers, which both returned their loans — have come under fire for receiving cash from the coronavirus stimulus program.

"I think it was inappropriate for most of these companies to take the loans. It was clear there was a certification. We don't think that they ever should have been allowed to," Mnuchin told CNBC.

The state of play: The government has set up guardrails for who should and shouldn't apply as the PPP opened its second round of applications this week.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program. More details here.