How many big companies got PPP loans

Dion Rabouin
Data: U.S. Small Business Administration; Table: Axios Visuals

As Congress pushes closer to extending a second round of relief payments to small businesses after its $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funds in two weeks, banks are facing severe backlash over their handling of the program.

Driving the news: A class-action lawsuit on behalf of small business owners alleges JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank prioritized larger loan applications over small ones in order to collect larger processing fees.

Yes, but: While much of the program's total amount went to companies who were able to show their operations needed $1 million or more in assistance, suggesting they were hardly small businesses, nearly three-quarters of the total loans given out were for under $150,000.

  • Almost nine out of 10 PPP loans (87.5%) were for less than $350,000, reports from the Small Business Administration show, a number that grew steadily in the final days of the program.

What's next: Banks are warning their customers that even if Congress provides an additional $300 billion by this week, they may not be able to provide loans to small businesses. They say the program needs closer to $1 trillion to meet demand, according to Politico.

  • A survey from the National Federation of Independent Business found that only about 20% of small businesses that applied for a PPP loan had money deposited in their account as of April 17.

Go deeper: Shake Shack returning entire $10 million PPP loan

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Rebecca Falconer

Shake Shack returning entire $10 million PPP loan

Customers wait for to-go orders outside Shake Shack in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Shake Shack will return its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government that it received as part of the coronavirus stimulus bill, the burger chain's leaders said in a LinkedIn post Sunday night.

Why it matters: The New York-based firm was among several restaurant chains to attract criticism for taking the loan, designed to protect small businesses from the fallout of lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Alayna Treene

Senate pushes vote on interim coronavirus funding as talks continue

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate voted via unanimous consent on Monday to hold another pro forma session Tuesday afternoon, giving the White House and Congress another day to hammer out the details of the interim coronavirus spending package.

Why it matters: A vote on the bill is expected tomorrow, but the Trump administration and House and Senate leadership were hopeful they would reach a deal this morning to replenish the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and deliver billions of emergency funding for hospitals and testing.

