Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Dan Primack

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the SBA has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

  • Most alternative investment firms have fewer than 500 employees, but the economic harm argument is tougher. Hedge funds might claim that they've experienced accelerated redemptions, thus reducing management fee flow, while private equity firms might point to LP defaults.
  • SBA used some imprecise language here, referring to hedge funds and private equity firms, but lawyers I spoke with don't think lenders will approve applications from PE firms at the fund or management company levels.
  • The bigger issue is that PPP loans operate under something called Section 7(a), which generally prohibits businesses that are primarily engaged in investment or speculation. SBA could have waived those guidelines for PPP — as it's done for businesses that generate revenue via legal gambling — but it didn't.

The bottom line: Alternative investment firms (or funds) were always edge cases for PPP loans, and now they've been thrown over that edge.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program.

Jacob Knutson

68% of small businesses say coronavirus will change their models forever

A closed restaurant in Washington, D.C. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua vi Getty Images

A Goldman Sachs survey of 1,790 participants in the firm's 10,000 Small Businesses program, conducted by Babson College and David Binder Research, found that 68% said the coronavirus crisis will likely change their business models for good.

The big picture: 93% of small businesses said the virus will impact the way they operate, and 69% believe that large corporations will have a bigger advantage over them than before the pandemic.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Bob Herman

The hospitals that have disclosed bailout funds so far

Mayo Clinic has received $150 million in CARES Act funding so far. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

More than $1.2 billion in federal bailout funds have been disclosed by hospitals and health systems thus far, including $150 million that was sent to Mayo Clinic, according to an Axios review of financial documents.

Why it matters: Hospitals do not have to repay these taxpayer funds, which are supposed to offset the lost revenue and higher costs associated with handling the coronavirus outbreak. But there is no central location to track where the money is flowing.

