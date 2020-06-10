1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin: U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that he believes the U.S. will "definitely" need another bipartisan stimulus package while appearing before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: While House Democrats have passed their own $3.5 trillion version of the next stimulus package, Senate Republicans have stressed to the White House that the next round should be under $1 trillion — and don't think it's possible to pass such legislation until July or August.

Mnuchin said specific industries — like retail, travel and leisure — will be in desperate need of financial assistance as the country works to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "Whatever we do going forward needs to be much more targeted to the industries and small businesses that are having the most difficulty reopening as a result of COVID-19."
  • "I do think the economy is going to rebound significantly, but there is still significant damage in parts of the economy. We’re going to use all of our fiscal tools to work with Congress" to "restore this economy to where it was."

Dion Rabouin
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Central banks worry their $25 trillion coronavirus stimulus isn't enough

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having unloaded a historic arsenal of stimulus measures over the past three months, the world's central banks are doubling and tripling down on bond buying and policy easing even as the stock market booms and unemployment improves.

Why it matters: Many have credited the unprecedented surge of liquidity for the exceptionally fast rebound in capital markets — but with millions of workers and small business owners unable to take direct advantage of such programs, more action could further exacerbate the chasm between financial assets and the real economy.

Ursula Perano
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and it "isn’t over yet"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci called the coronavirus outbreak his "worst nightmare" and sounded the alarm over its continued spread in an interview aired to a biotechnology conference on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

What he's saying: Fauci, who spent part of his career studying HIV, said the disease it caused was "really simple compared to what’s going on with COVID-19." He added that he believes that COVID-19's spread can be attributed to the frequency with which sick people were traveling.

Axios
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m.: ET: 7,291,484 — Total deaths: 413,058 — Total recoveries — 3,413,590Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,989,521 — Total deaths: 112,402 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. States: Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  5. ✈️ Travel: United Airlines will require passengers to affirm they are healthy.
