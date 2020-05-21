2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell to Trump: Next coronavirus bill must be under $1 trillion

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stressed to President Trump that the next coronavirus relief package cannot exceed $1 trillion, and should be narrowly focused on getting money in people's hands immediately, sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios.

The big picture: Senate Republicans' backlash against House Democrats' $3 trillion bill has been so severe that it has eased pressure on McConnell to act instantly on a "phase 4" bill, and McConnell is focused on ensuring that the next bill is much smaller.

Details: McConnell told Trump the bill needs to be tailored toward short-term economic relief and create incentives for people to get back to work.

  • He said he worries that additional unemployment payments will discourage people from working, and instead suggested supplementing some workers' paychecks.

Left unsaid: In urging for a much smaller and immediate relief package, McConnell threw cold water on Trump's continued push to tie infrastructure spending to a stimulus bill.

  • "We're trying to steer away from an Obama stimulus package," one of the sources said.

Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were also present for the meeting. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy dialed in.

  • All agreed that liability protection needs to be a part of a phase 4 bill.

What's next: Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration are still far away from finishing a draft bill, and continue to say they must wait to evaluate the economic impact of the CARES Act before passing another large stimulus package.

  • Mnuchin said in the meeting that he thinks waiting to assess the impact of CARES will help expose obvious deficiencies in certain sectors that won’t be obvious at the outset, per one of the sources familiar with the discussion.
  • Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters this afternoon that real negotiations won’t start until the third or fourth week of June.
  • Sen. Roy Blunt said passing a phase 4 bill by the July recess is “optimistic," but said legislation must be passed by August recess.
  • A leadership aide told Axios that that timeline seems accurate.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,075,181 — Total deaths: 331,103 — Total recoveries — 1,936,331Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,573,742 — Total deaths: 94,566 — Total recoveries: 298,418 — Total tested: 13,056,206Map.
  3. Federal government: McConnell tells Trump next coronavirus bill must be under $1 trillion — Trump says CDC will issue guidance soon on reopening churches.
  4. World: U.S.-made ventilators arrive in Russia as part of a $5.6 million coronavirus package.
  5. Media: No media publisher is immune in the coronavirus era.
  6. Science: The limitations of the scientific field's response to the novel coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

No media publisher is immune in the coronavirus era

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

COVID-19 has accelerated the shrinkage of journalism.

Why it matters: If it could happen to The Atlantic, where 68 staffers were laid off today, it could happen to any media company.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

