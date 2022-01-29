Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a statement from his office.

Driving the news: Romney, 74, is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, per the statement.

"He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time. Mrs. Romney has tested negative."

The big picture: Romney is among dozens of other lawmakers who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the Omicron surge.