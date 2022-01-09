Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Ivana Saric

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening.

What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.

The big picture: The U.S. is experiencing a surge in cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C., leading the wave.

Yacob Reyes
11 hours ago - World

U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

An aerial view of U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the Defense Department to implement stronger restrictions on bases to curtail the virus' spread in areas with a considerable U.S. military presence.

Axios
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he won't cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The panel wrote to Jordan asking he to meet with the committee to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the insurrection.

  • But Jordan wrote in a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) saying the request "is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Hans NicholsZachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sullivan seeks advice from Russia hawks ahead of talks on Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan enters the White House Briefing Room in December. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of Russia experts urged National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more arms to the Ukrainians when he spoke with them ahead of this week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, participants told Axios.

Why it matters: By soliciting advice from the hawkish pockets in the foreign policy establishment, including those who served under former President Trump, the Biden administration is considering all options while weighing how to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine — and punish him if he does.

