AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening.

What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.

The big picture: The U.S. is experiencing a surge in cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C., leading the wave.