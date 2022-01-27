Sign up for our daily briefing

Omicron is finally burning out

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New COVID infections are declining in the U.S. — a sign that the Omicron wave has likely peaked.

Yes, but: Deaths are rising, and the U.S. still has a lot of COVID — a reminder that even this milder variant is still a very real threat to unvaccinated Americans.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging about 650,000 new COVID cases per day.

  • That's a 17% drop over the past two weeks, but still a very large number of cases.

Where it stands: Most of that decline is being driven by continued improvement on the East Coast, particularly in and around New York, Washington, D.C., and New England.

  • Those areas were the first to get hit with Omicron, the first to see cases begin to fall, and now their case rates are plummeting dramatically enough to pull the national average down with them.
  • A few new pockets of good news are also opening up in a handful of Western and Midwestern states.

But Omicron has not burned out yet in most of the U.S. It is still gaining ground — meaning new infections are still on the rise — in 28 states.

  • And deaths from COVID-19 are rising. The virus is now killing more than 2,300 Americans per day, on average — an increase of almost 30% over the past two weeks.
  • It always takes a few weeks for a new wave of COVID infections to kill however many people it's going to kill, and Omicron only landed in the U.S. last month. It is significantly less deadly than previous variants, but it is still deadly.
  • The overwhelming majority of people who have died from COVID, including Omicron, were unvaccinated.

Ashley Gold
34 mins ago - Technology

New skill for Olympic athletes: cybersecurity

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

When Olympic athletes from all over the world land in Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Games, they'll be loaded up with burner phones and will likely leave their own devices behind.

Why it matters: Athletes are headed to the Beijing Olympics with mixed guidance from their home countries about whether their personal information will be safe online and their devices will be secure.

Jonathan SwanAndrew Solender
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Activist Republicans oppose helping Ukraine

Ground personnel unload weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by U.S. military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Republicans running in high-profile primary races aren't racing to defend Ukraine against a possible Russian invasion. They're settling on a different line of attack: Blame Biden, not Putin.

Why this matters: GOP operatives working in 2022 primary races tell Axios they worry they'll alienate their base if they push to commit American resources or troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

U.S: Nord Stream 2 "will not move forward" if Russia invades Ukraine

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. will make sure the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany won't go ahead if Russian troops invade Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told NPR on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Germany's ambassador to the U.S. appeared to support Price's strong rhetoric on the strategically significant pipeline that would circumvent Ukrainian transit infrastructure and deliver Russian gas directly to Germany, eliminating one of the last deterrents Ukraine has against an invasion, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

