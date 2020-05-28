17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis city council official calls for racism to be declared a public health emergency

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins called on state and local officials Thursday to declare racism a public health emergency — while also urging protestors to keep "peace and calm in our streets" in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The big picture: Jenkins, the first openly transgender black woman elected to public office in the U.S., addressed a press conference after the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, announced an "all-out effort to restore peace and security in our city" after a second night of clashes between police and protesters left one person dead.

  • The FBI and the Justice Department have opened an investigation into the case of Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes during an arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill. The incident was caught on video.
  • Four officers involved in the incident have been fired, and Frey has called for immediate charges against the officer who detained Floyd.

What they're saying:

"Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue. To those who say bringing up racism is racist in and of itself, I say to you, if you don't call cancer what it is, you can never cure that disease. And so in an effort to try and cure this disease, I am stating exactly what everyone else has witnessed, and that is racism. 
"Today is a sad day for Minneapolis. It's a sad day for America. It's a sad day for the world. I want to remind all of the people that are in the streets protesting, you have every absolute right to be angry, to be upset, to be mad, to express your anger. However, you have no right to perpetrate violence and harm on the very communities that you say that you are standing up for. We need peace and calm in our streets, and I am begging you for that calm."
— Andrea Jenkins

Go deeper

Minneapolis unrest: One man dead amid protests over George Floyd

Protesters and police clash during demonstration on Wednesday over the death of George Floyd in custody outside the Third Police Precinct. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A man died in a Minneapolis shooting during a second night of clashes between police and protesters in the city over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, per AP.

The latest: Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man lying in "grave condition on the sidewalk" with a gunshot wound, CBS Minnesota notes. One man is in custody over the suspected homicide, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FBI to investigate death of black man after video shows officer kneeling on neck

A man protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man for possible civil rights violations after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man's neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The latest: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Tuesday afternoon that four officers involved in the incident have been terminated. "This is the right call," he added.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of officer involved in George Floyd death

Protesters decry the death of George Floyd on May 26 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly called on Wednesday for charges to be filed against the arresting officer seen kneeling for several minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after the police encounter on Monday.

Driving the news: Frey's announcement follows a night of protests over Floyd's death and news that the FBI will investigate the incident for possible civil rights violations. Frey tweeted Tuesday that the four officers involved have been terminated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow22 hours ago - Politics & Policy