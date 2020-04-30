1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash

Vice President Mike Pence wore a face mask while touring a General Motors plant in Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday, after coming under fire for flouting the Mayo Clinic's mandatory face mask policy during a visit on Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that Pence, who has traveled all over the country as head of the White House's coronavirus task force, has publicly worn a face mask. The CDC issued guidance this month recommending that Americans wear face coverings to help stop the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus.

  • Pence told reporters amid backlash on Tuesday that he had tested negative for the virus: "And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you," he said.
  • Second lady Karen Pence insisted on Fox News on Thursday morning that Pence only found about the Mayo Clinic's policy after leaving the facility, despite the clinic saying in a statement that it had informed his office beforehand.

The big picture: The plant that Pence toured on Thursday was brought back online to help ramp up the production of ventilators. GM and its partner, Ventec Life Systems, have said they will ship more than 600 ventilators this month, and almost 15,000 by the end of June.

World coronavirus updates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the U.K. is "past the peak of this disease." The U.K. has Europe's second-highest death toll, behind Italy, and the number of active cases continued to tick upwards last week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 230,000 as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, with another 3.8 million Americans jobless claims filed last week.

The big picture: State labor departments have been overwhelmed by the rush of people seeking unemployment benefits. The number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Jennifer A. Kingson

Jackpot for liability lawyers

President Trump’s order to reopen meat processing plants, despite the fact that they're coronavirus hot spots, raises a tangle of liability issues that could keep courts and trial lawyers busy for years.

Why it matters: The scrap over meat plants — which is just heating up — may be a microcosm of the ones other businesses will face once commerce opens up more broadly.

