GM begins ventilator production to replenish U.S. stockpile

Joann Muller

GM CEO Mary Barra and Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple talk with employees at an Indiana electronics plant that has shifted to producing ventilators for the federal government.

General Motors on Tuesday began mass production of critical care ventilators that will be delivered to the federal government to replenish depleted U.S. stockpiles in the fight against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The automaker has a $489.4 million contract to produce 30,000 ventilators by August under the Defense Production Act, which President Trump invoked on March 27 in an effort to meet exploding demand for the life-saving devices.

Details: GM and its partner, Ventec Life Systems, said they will ship more than 600 ventilators this month, and almost 15,000 by the end of June. All 30,000 will be delivered by the end of August, but GM said it has the capacity to build more ventilators after August if needed.

“Thousands of men and women at GM, Ventec, our suppliers and the Kokomo community have rallied to support their neighbors and the medical professionals on the front lines of this pandemic. Everyone wants to help turn the tide and save lives. It is inspiring and humbling to see the passion and commitment people have put into this work.”
— GM Chairwoman and CEO Mary Barra

The big picture: The Trump administration has said it is working with about 10 ventilator companies to obtain about 100,000 of the machines over the next 100 days.

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Updated 13 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Trump and governors at odds over who can reopen economy

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 584,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.97 million tests have been conducted and over 44,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.

The big picture: East Coast and West Coast governors are teaming up to create regional plans to lift their lockdowns as conditions permit. President Trump tweeted Tuesday, saying the move is like a "mutiny."

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says "king Trump" could cause "constitutional crisis" with forced coronavirus reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday to push back on President Trump's assertion that he has the sole authority to end states' stay-at-home measures and move to reopen the economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: Cuomo said Trump "basically declared himself King Trump" with his claim, adding that he would oppose a too-early reopening that put public health at risk and would create "a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades."

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy