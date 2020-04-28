23 mins ago - Health

Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic

Axios

Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a face mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on Tuesday, despite a clinic policy that requires all visitors to do so.

Why it matters: Pence was the only member of his entourage not to wear a mask, according to a White House pool report. The Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had informed the vice president about its mask policy prior to his visit, but later deleted the tweet.

The big picture: The White House announced earlier this month that the CDC would recommend Americans wear cloth masks or face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. President Trump emphasized at the time that the guidance was "voluntary," and said that he would likely not abide by the recommendation.

  • According to pool reports, Pence has not publicly worn a mask once during the pandemic despite traveling across the country.
  • The president hasn't worn one either, but he has not engaged in the same amount of travel as Pence.

Pence's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Ben Geman

Americans worried about climate change more likely to wear masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Americans worried about human-induced climate change report wearing face masks in public in substantially higher percentages than people who are not concerned about it, per a new Morning Consult poll.

The big picture: 54% of adults who are concerned about climate and agree with the scientific consensus on human causation said they "always" wear a mask over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,094,829 — Total deaths: 215,461 — Total recoveries — 918,809Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,004,908 — Total deaths: 57,812 — Total recoveries — 114,709 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Economy: TripAdvisor cuts 25% of its workforce — Airlines' first-quarter earnings reveal scope of coronavirus pain.
  4. Public health: JetBlue becomes first major U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face masks aboard flights.
  5. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  6. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
