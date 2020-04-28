Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a face mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on Tuesday, despite a clinic policy that requires all visitors to do so.

Why it matters: Pence was the only member of his entourage not to wear a mask, according to a White House pool report. The Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had informed the vice president about its mask policy prior to his visit, but later deleted the tweet.

The big picture: The White House announced earlier this month that the CDC would recommend Americans wear cloth masks or face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. President Trump emphasized at the time that the guidance was "voluntary," and said that he would likely not abide by the recommendation.

According to pool reports, Pence has not publicly worn a mask once during the pandemic despite traveling across the country.

The president hasn't worn one either, but he has not engaged in the same amount of travel as Pence.

Pence's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.