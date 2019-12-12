Mike Bloomberg makes local friends with his 2020 donations

Mike Bloomberg will donate $10 million this week "to defend vulnerable Democratic House members against paid Republican attacks on their support for impeachment proceedings" in 2020, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: We're told Bloomberg sees House Democrats as a counterweight to President Trump — the reason he was the biggest outside individual spender on Democrats during the 2018 midterms.
- Bloomberg is also giving $5 million to Stacey Abrams' voter-protection efforts.
Between the lines: The most likely path for Bloomberg depends on a brokered convention, where superdelegates — political insiders — would be vital.
- So it's smart of him to use his biggest advantage — unlimited wealth — to curry favor with elected officials.
- And his spending on state and local caucuses gives his presidential candidacy a rationale beyond himself.
