Mike Bloomberg: Bloomberg News employees "just have to learn to live with" 2020 policy

Mike Bloomberg told "CBS This Morning" Friday that Bloomberg News' editorial staff will "just have to learn to live with" the organization's decision to extend its policy of not investigating him — as its owner — to all Democrats running for president in 2020.
The big picture: The decision has garnered criticism from both Bloomberg News' staff as well as President Trump, whose campaign said it won't credential Bloomberg News reporters due to "unfair reporting practices."
- Bloomberg News' editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said that the Trump campaign's "accusation of bias couldn't be further from the truth" and insisted the organization would continue to cover the president fairly.
The exchange:
MIKE BLOOMBERG: I think people have said to me, "How can you investigate yourself?" And I said, "I don't think you can." But if you take a look at the Bloomberg News organization, we carry news from lots of different places like New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. There's plenty of ways for people to get news about the candidates if they look at Bloomberg News.
CBS' GAYLE KING: But even your own reporters have complained they think it's unfair that they're not allowed to investigate other Democratic candidates because their boss is in the race.
BLOOMBERG: OK, we have — just have to learn to live with some things. They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities.
