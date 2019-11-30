Bloomberg has pledged to give 'nearly all" of his fortune to good causes. Most billionaires, including fellow media mogul Rupert Murdoch, tend to keep their money and leave it to their descendants.

Bloomberg explicitly uses his philanthropy to to spur actions that he thinks governments should be doing, but aren't. In his 2019 annual letter, he wrote that "proposing ideas for 2021 isn’t good enough. We need to get things done in the here and now, and I’m lucky enough to be in a position to help do that."

The urgency of getting things done before 2021 was also, he wrote, why he had decided not to spend the next year running for president. (As we now know, he ended up changing his mind on that one.)

Between the lines: Bloomberg does spend billions on traditional rich-people things. He likes to fund art organizations like The Shed in New York and the Tate in the U.K., and has made enormous gifts to the university he attended (Johns Hopkins).

He also channels money toward major global issues that fall squarely within the traditional government domain, but mainly in much poorer countries than his own:

Tobacco: Bloomberg has put more than $1 billion toward trying to reduce tobacco use. As mayor of New York City, he famously banned smoking in public areas, though most of his charitable funds have been directed at the developing world.

What they’re not saying: Bloomberg spends very little time talking about the values that underlie his philanthropy, and he's also very quiet on the perils of inequality. He's a data-driven technocrat, not an ideologue.

The hand-picked board of directors for Bloomberg's charities includes CEOs, academics, mayors and arts celebrities, as well as his daughters. Among the boldfacest of names are Ken Chenault, Robert Iger, Sam Nunn, Samuel Palmisano, and Hank Paulson.

The big picture: Most of Bloomberg's philanthropy is focused outside the United States. In that respect he is an outlier; Americans overwhelmingly prefer to give money to domestic causes.

