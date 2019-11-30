"Donors can contribute to the fund as frequently as they like, and then recommend grants to their favorite charities whenever [it] makes sense for them."

Driving the news: The amount of money in DAFs keeps growing: 13% of all individual, charitable contributions now go into these funds, up from 4% in 2010.

It's too early to say, but DAFs could get a boost from President Trump's new tax code, allowing philanthropists to take an up-front tax break long before the money makes it to any specific cause.

Between the lines: Critics of DAFs see them as easy tax breaks for the wealthy with no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that money actually goes to charity.

In the short term, these funds may mostly benefit fund managers.

As of 2018, there was $121.42 billion sitting in DAFs.

On the other hand, the payout rate from DAFs to charities is more than 20% a year, according to NPT.

Last year, "grants from donor-advised funds to charitable organizations reached a new high at $23.42 billion," the group said in its report. "This is an 18.9 percent increase from a revised 2017 total of $19.70 billion."

What to watch: In an economic downturn, the funds waiting and growing in DAFs could provide a steady stream of money to charities that would otherwise suffer in a recession.

